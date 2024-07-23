O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,385 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $935,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 115.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $3,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LYB stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. 1,309,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

