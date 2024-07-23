O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 22,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 5,497,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,063. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

