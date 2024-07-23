O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.0 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.