O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. 1,237,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

