O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 308,861 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,031. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

