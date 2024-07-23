O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $8,223,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.23. 1,203,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,670. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

