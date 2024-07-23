O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,631,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,406,000 after buying an additional 368,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.44. 2,175,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,732. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.36 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

