O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.07.

Shares of DPZ traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.94. 1,535,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,380. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

