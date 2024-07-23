O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

