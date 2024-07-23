O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

