O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vipshop worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,375,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 2,702,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,573. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

