O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,726 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,348. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

