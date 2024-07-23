O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

