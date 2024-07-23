O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 30,973 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. 1,495,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,344. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

