Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 3,184,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

