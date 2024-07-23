Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.20. 3,051,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,872,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

