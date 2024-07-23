Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.06

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 115190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

