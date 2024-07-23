Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $77.33

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.33, but opened at $75.00. Onsemi shares last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 801,707 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.