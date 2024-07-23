Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,413. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.