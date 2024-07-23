Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 4,828 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,757. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.