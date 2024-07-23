Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.60. 152,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

