Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

JAZZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.88. 10,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

