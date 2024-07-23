Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.9 %

RGA traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. 89,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

