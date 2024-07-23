Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 267,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.