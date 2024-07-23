Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.