Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $247,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 156,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. 54,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,902. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

