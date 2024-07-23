Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,026. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

