Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.60. 3,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,712. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

