Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 728 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 1,457,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

