Orbler (ORBR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Orbler has a market cap of $42.93 million and approximately $64,752.10 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

