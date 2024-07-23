Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.14 million and $5.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,002.80 or 0.99945593 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08029592 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,014,193.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.