O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,049.01. The stock had a trading volume of 328,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,011. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,016.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,043.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

