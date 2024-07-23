Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $124.30.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

