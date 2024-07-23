Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 17,118 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.16 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

