Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 746,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

