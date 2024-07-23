Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 9.9 %
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
