Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Financial Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -48.14% -30.30% -13.36% Oxbridge Re N/A -133.14% -96.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $429.80 million 3.70 -$236.90 million ($3.13) -7.20 Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 23.97 -$9.91 million ($1.86) -1.82

This table compares Lemonade and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lemonade and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 4 1 0 1.75 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 16.34%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility and Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lemonade beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

