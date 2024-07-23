PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 1,407,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,985. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

