PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.06, but opened at $98.62. PACCAR shares last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 473,289 shares trading hands.
The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Trading Down 6.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
