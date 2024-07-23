Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

