Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $26.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PGY opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

