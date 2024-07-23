PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $26.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,029 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after buying an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PD opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.