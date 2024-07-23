Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 635 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.07. The stock had a trading volume of 548,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,396. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.