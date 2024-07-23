Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 800 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cabot were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cabot by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,283. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

