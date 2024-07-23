PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 607,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

