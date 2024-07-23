PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,046 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 517,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,039. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

