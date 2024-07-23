PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.78.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $574.40. 254,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

