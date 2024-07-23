PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.