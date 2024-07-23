Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

LH stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.09. 725,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average is $210.89. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

