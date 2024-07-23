Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 696,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

