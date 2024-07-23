Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 75,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $272.15. 475,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,842. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

